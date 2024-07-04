Rams Bring Back Old Friend To Boost Secondary
The Los Angeles Rams are bringing back a familiar face in safety John Johnson III, who the team announced they agreed to terms with on Thursday, via The Rams on X.
This will be Johnson's third stint with the Rams, after he previously began his career with the team, and then played for the Rams last season as well. The Rams' 91st overall pick out of Boston College in the 2017 NFL Draft, Johnson played for the Rams from 2017-20.
Following his first stint with Los Angeles, Johnson became a free agent and signed with the Cleveland Browns on a three-year deal. He spent two seasons with the Browns before he was released in March of 2023.
Johnson returned to the Rams in 2023, but appeared in just one game. He became a free agent after last season, and is now re-signing with the Rams again.
When the 28-year-old safety last played a full season of football in 2022, he posted 101 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, four pass deflections, one interception, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Overall in his career, Johnson has 554 total tackles, one sack, four forced fumbles, 14 interceptions, and 47 pass deflections.
He adds depth to the Rams' secondary and is expected to be a second-string safety behind starters Russ Yeast and Kamren Curl.
