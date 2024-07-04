Rams News: Fresh Look at Developing Woodland Hills Practice Space
The Los Angeles Rams are one step closer to the start of the 2024 season following a successful run at offseason minicamp. After reaching the postseason this past year, Los Angeles is looking for more of the same and to push even further this year.
But first, the team has been focusing on finding a more permanent home for its practice facility. The Rams decided to move itself from the location at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks to a new facility in Woodland Hills, which will also be a temporary home for the team until they can find a new location closer to the actual stadium.
Drone footage of the practice facility was taken, showing all the work that has been done on the new location. John Kay posted the video and you can see it below.
Construction started on the new Woodland Hills location a while back and the plan is for the team to begin training camp there in August. It's an exciting time for everyone in the organization and this plan has been in the works for some time now.
It's an exciting time for the Rams and the hope is that they can find a new permanent home soon. But the Woodland Hills location will have to do for now.
More Rams: Legendary St. Louis-Era Running Back Unpacks Hall of Fame Eligibility