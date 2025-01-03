Rams' CB Ahkello Witherspoon Making Most of His Opportunity
The Los Angeles Rams got a big time play by veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to close out their Week 17 win over their NFC West rival, the Arizona Cardinals. Witherspoon made an unbelievable interception to stop the Cardinals from taking the lead in the final seconds. The pick sealed the Rams fifth straight win.
In a defense that is made up of young players, Witherspoon has been a veteran presence that the Rams needed in the secondary. Witherspoon has taken full advantage of his opportunities to have an extended role in the defense because of all the injuries that the Rams have dealt with all season. Witherspoon plays hard and is vocal, putting players in the right position to be successful.
"He [Witherspoon] has been awesome," said Rams head coach Sean McVay on The Coach McVay Show. "You know, I can remember even, he played so well for us last year. Was kind of patiently waiting for his next opportunity and I can even remember even sitting there with him and Aubrey [Pleasant] when we first brought him back a little bit into the season and talking about the opportunity that he had."
"He said all right. I will kind of cautiously stay on the practice squad and if it ends up being where I feel like this is the best opportunity for me but I do not want to necessarily want to lock myself in if another opportunity arises. You talk about a guy who has been ready and who has been leading in his own way based on the experience he has accumulated. I think he has played incredible football for the last three weeks. When you look at it from the 49ers game to the Jets game and then to what he did on Saturday Night. And it really was not just that play. He consistently made plays. He has been a great communicator. He has been tight and sticky in coverage ... Pretty special to be able to have that be his first pick of the year."
Witherspoon will play a big role on the defense when they play in the postseason. The Rams are looking to make a deep run and having a veteran like him helps take pressure off the young players on the defense. That leadership will be critical in the playoffs.
