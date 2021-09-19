September 19, 2021
Watch: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Opens up Week 2 Game With Impressive First Drive

Matthew Stafford opens up the Week 2 contest with a masterful first drive.
After a masterful Rams debut in Week 1 from quarterback Matthew Stafford, he kicked off his first road contest with L.A. in the same way he did at SoFi Stadium last week – with a touchdown.

Stafford orchestrated an eight-play drive where he was 5 of 5 for 82 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp finished the opening drive with two catches for 29 yards and a score.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

