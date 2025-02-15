Rams Could Get Impressive Haul in Return for QB Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams' offseason has focused on the future of quarterback Matthew Stafford, as he has been the face of the franchise since defensive lineman Aaron Donald retired. Stafford also plays arguably the most critical position on the field, making his future with the team even more of an issue for the team.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports recently listed multiple teams that could make a reasonable and fair offer for the veteran quarterback should the Rams not bring Stafford back next season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team that Sullivan and others believe could have a legitimate shot to trade for Stafford this offseason.
"This may look a bit convoluted, with several picks exchanging hands, but we highlight this specific type of trade for a reason," Sullivan said. "It's loosely mirroring the deal that the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets struck around Aaron Rodgers back in 2023. While it's a fascinating structure to work with as it relates to a potential Stafford trade because the QBs were/are in similar spots in their careers.
Sullivan believes the trade between the Steelers and the would consist of the teams swapping first-round picks in the upcoming draft and the Steelers also sending the Rams a second-round pick in the upcoming draft and a conditional 2026 second-round pick. While it is hard to imagine the Rams trading Stafford after such a playoff run, Sullivan's proposed trade would benefit the Rams.
"For The Rams, they get to move up a handful of spots in the 2025 NFL Draft while also picking up a second-rounder this year and a potential first in the following draft," Sullivan said. "Given how well Les Snead has operated the draft in recent years, there should be plenty of confidence in bringing in blue-chip players with each of those selections.
"Meanwhile, the Steelers need a quarterback and aren't within range of drafting a young signal-caller in what is, by all accounts, a thin draft class at the position. So, instead of trying to run it back with Russell Wilson and/or Justin Fields, they make a splash by adding Stafford to contend in the AFC North."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE