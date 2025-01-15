How This Rams Defense Has Been Dominant Even After Losing Future HOFer
The Los Angeles Rams started their playoff run was a bang on Monday Night in Arizona. The Rams were no match for the Minnesota Vikings. The Rams defeated the Vikings in the Wild Card game on Monday Night in dominant fashion. From start to finish it was all about the team from Los Angeles. And it was a complete team performance.
The Rams defense was a huge reason the team made the playoffs this season. The only question that was left was whether this young defense was ready for the bright lights that are the NFL Playoffs.
The young defense was more than ready and answered the call once again. The defense dominated the whole game. Putting pressure on Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and not letting him get comfortable.
Before the season started many expected the Rams defense to be the team's biggest problem. It was not only a young defense but a defense that had lost one of the best defensive players in the history of the National Football League, Aaron Donald. All that noise has been shut down this season.
Having Donald on this defense would have been great and there is not another player that can replace a player like Donald. This young Rams defense has played great because they have bought in and believed in everything that defensive coordinator Chris Shula and the rest of the coaching staff have told them. The defense is playing their best football of the season.
The defense is a big reason they won the NFC West and got into the playoffs. And they were a huge reason why they won their Wild Card game on Monday Night.
Donald was attendance to see the Rams tie the record for most sacks in a single playoff game by a single team. At least for that game, you can say a defense did not need Donald on the field with them with that kind of performance.
The defense put on a nine-sack performance with Donald in attendance. Donald loved every single moment of it.
On a video from Donald's Instagram, you see the Super Bowl-winning former defensive end celebrating the Rams victory. You can hear him shouting the Rams famous saying, "Who House, Rams house."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE