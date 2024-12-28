Rams' DC Shula on Jared Verse's Impact as a Rookie
Coming into the season everyone thought the Rams would struggle on the defensive side. The defense lost one of the best defensive players in history Aaron Donald and they decided to go young. The young defense did have its bad moments early on, but they have gotten better each week and now with two games remaining are playing their best football of the season.
One player that has been a great addition to the defense has been rookie outside linebacker Jared Verse. Only being a rookie, Verse is not shy about letting opponents know about his feelings during games. Verse has been able to get under his opponents' skins with his friendly trash talk.
"Yeah, I don't think he ever stops as you know," said Rams offensive coordinator Chris Shula. "Even in the meeting room, you kind of get it. The inside backers are being loud there in the meeting room next door, he’s banging on the wall. He's like, 'I might go in there.' It kind of never ends with him. That's his personality. We knew that when we drafted him. We wanted that. We want that edge that he plays with and as long as he has that controlled aggression on the field, we love it."
"They [Verse's teammates] know him. That's just who he is and everyone loves him because he is who he is all the time. That's the best part about this place. We bring in guys... the Kobie Turner's, the Jared
Verse's, guys that we allow to be themselves and we want him to be the best version of themselves. If having him talk a little bit more on the field helps him play better, then albeit."
The Rams pass rush has been led by Verse.
"Yeah, he's done an excellent job. Joe Coniglio, our outside linebackers coach, has done a great job with him as far as just teaching him playing within the scheme of the defense. Sacks and all that stuff doesn't always tell the whole story. He played a great game the other day versus the Jets. He didn't have any sacks, nothing like that but was very productive, disruptive, really good in the run and the pass, good in all downs. He's just understanding when his play 'ops' can occur and not to push it and not to press. He can affect the game playing within the scheme of the defense and I think he's learning that as he goes."
