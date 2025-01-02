Rams' Defense Continues to Follow the Leader
The Los Angeles Rams have been known for their explosive offense over the years, with Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford at the helm.
The Rams have been one of the better offensive teams over the past few seasons. Even though their offense has not looked the same as in previous seasons, it still has the potential to explode at any moment.
However, this season has been marked by an impressive youth movement on the Rams' defense that has started to bring more credit to the Rams' defense. The unit is one of the youngest in the National Football League, filled with many players who have been in the league for three seasons or less.
Still, at times, they have been the Rams' saving grace this season. This was on full display this past weekend against the Arizona Cardinals when the Rams' defense repeatedly helped win the game, including a game-winning interception to end the matchup.
McVay noted that Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula has done a solid job with the unit. It also must be pointed out that the Rams have had significantly more highs than lows since the bye week, going 9-2.
"A lot of the things that I've said positive about this team are reflective and representative of Chris Shula's personality, steady, resilient, mentally tough, and never flinches," McVay said. "Those are the things that he's been throughout, but I also think he's had great agility, great internal confidence to be able to navigate a bunch of different things, great understanding of the belief and the connection that he and I had, and really he to his coaches that he's working alongside and then also with the players.
"This is a connected group, and when you go through the different things that we've gone through, you can't help but be connected. You're appreciative of the calluses that have been created in the midst of this journey, but there’s been improvement. There’s been growth. There’s been a steady guy at the switch that I've been really proud of, and I'm not at all surprised, but I don't take it for granted. He's done an excellent job, and he’s only going to continue to get better as he accumulates experience in these leadership roles."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE