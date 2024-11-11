Rams Defense Standing Tall No Matter the Situation
The Los Angeles Rams defense has held opposing offenses to 20 points or less in the last three games. The Rams won all three games and expect similar results against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night.
This season has been eventful, with numerous injuries on both sides of the ball negatively impacting the Rams. Injuries played a large part in the team’s 1-4 start, as the Rams were forced to lean on many inexperienced players early.
The Rams’ defense has often been put in unfavorable situations by an offense that has struggled at times this season. However, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula noted that the defense is ready to step up, no matter what the situation.
“They're just steady,” Shula said. “We just want to go out, and every single time, it's on us to get a stop no matter where we go out there on the field. We know the offense is going to take off.
“We know we are always going to have their back just like when they're going to have ours. [During the] Minnesota [game], we start the game, [the Vikings] go right up and down the field on those two touchdown drives, the offensive answers and keeps us in the game.
“That’s where we are. We're a team. No matter what happens, we expect to go out there and try to get stops to the best of our ability.”
Shula noted that the Rams’ defense has continued to keep a positive mindset regardless of what happens on the offensive side of the ball. He credited a few former Rams for helping instill a culture of composure that still resonates along the Rams' sideline on game days.
“Every team's different,” Shula said. “I'd like to think over the years here with some of the guys we've had, [San Francisco 49ers DE] Leonard Floyd, [Former Ram DL Aaron Donald] ‘AD’ and some of those guys, they've had a pretty good demeanor on the sidelines.
“You take it as a challenge in any type of sudden change situation or any situation that you go out. You take it as a challenge to try and turn the momentum around.”
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HEREEnsure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.