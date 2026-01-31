How Tua Tagovailoa Could Serve As a Cheap Rams Project

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. While Matthew Stafford's future in uncertain, there hasn't been any indication that the Rams are ready to look for their future passer to start in 2026. The backup situation is different with Jimmy Garoppolo's future being up in the air.

Perhaps another option to back up Stafford, in the event he returns, could provide the Rams with a current backup option who could turn into the bridge that connects the Rams from Stafford to their future.

Tagovailoa's Time in Miami Has Come To An End

CBS Sports' Joel Corry reports that Tagovailoa is already on the outs with the Dolphins hiring a new general manager and head coach this offseason, with his departure only being a matter of time.

"It's not a matter of if but when the Dolphins part ways with Tagovailoa," stated Corry. "After being demoted to third-string quarterback by former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel after 14 games, Tagovailoa is ready for a change of scenery. The new regime of general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley will probably go in a different direction at quarterback next season."



"A trade seems highly unlikely because of Tagovailoa's contract. Out of the $55 million he is scheduled to make in 2026, $54 million is fully guaranteed. On the third day of the 2026 league year (March 13), $3 million of Tagovailoa's $31 million 2027 base salary becomes fully guaranteed. The Dolphins guaranteed $20 million of this $31 million for injury when Tagovailoa signed his four-year, $212.4 million contract extension in July 2024."

"Since there will be $99.2 million of dead money for releasing Tagovailoa, using a post-June 1 designation will be required to let him go in 2026. The $99.2 million would be a record for dead money relating to a single player contract."

"If the Dolphins follow the blueprint the Denver Broncos used when releasing Russell Wilson in 2024, the necessary $15 million payment to pick an option for a dummy/voiding 2030 contract year will be declined keeping Tagovailoa's 2026 base salary at a fully guaranteed $54 million instead of dropping to a fully guaranteed $39 million. The $67.4 million in 2026 cap charges for Tagovailoa would shatter Wilson's record of $53 million in dead money relating to an individual player in one league year.

Should the Rams Sign Tagovailoa?

In the event Tagovailoa is released, the Rams could pay him league-minimum money as he'll have his Dolphins money in the bank. The Rams have rehabilitated quarterback careers before, with Stafford and Baker Mayfield serving as success stories. Tagovailoa was once the NFL's top passer so it's not a stretch to say he can get back to that point under Sean McVay .

On top of that, he'll be a backup so he won't have the pressure of trying to make things work while attempting to understand the offense, giving him the first true break in his career to evaluate and adjust his approach. Plus, while Tagovailoa has a documented injury history, the Rams' offensive line knows how to keep their quarterback clean.

So, why not? Plus if it works out, Tagovailoa could be the player to set up the Rams' next franchise quarterback if he can't be that himself.

