Rams Enter 2024 Without Much Dead Money On Cap Sheet
One under-the-radar factor the Los Angeles Rams are thriving in is a lack of dead cap money. Dead cap money, or money a team has to pay for players that are no longer on the roster, is one area where teams can harm their cap health as well as simply waste money.
The Denver Broncos currently have the most dead cap money in the NFL after the failed Russell Wilson experiment. Wilson is currently costing the team $53 dead cap money in 2024, which is roughly 78% of the team's total of $67.6 million dead cap money they owe next year.
The Rams have the least dead cap money in the entire NFL. The team owes just $4.1 million in dead cap money in 2024, and no other NFL team owes less. The Rams are one of just five teams who owe less than $10 million in dead cap money for the next year, along with the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, and Indianapolis Colts, per Over the Cap.
Los Angeles has helped their situation as they only have two players currently on their roster making more than $20 million per year — Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford. The rest of their roster is primarily comprised of players on short-team deals or rookie contracts.
A few years ago, the Rams did heavily rely on trades and free agency to bring in the players that led them to a Super Bowl ring in 2021, but they have since settled and began relying on the draft.
While the Rams are in a great position in terms of dead cap money, they still don't have much actual cap space. The Rams rank in the bottom 10 of cap space with $8.6 million currently available, but as of right now, that number is set to jump up to $34 million available in 2025, per Over the Cap.
