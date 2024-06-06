Rams News: Sean McVay Expects Pricey Free Agent Signing to Make Instant Impact
The Los Angeles Rams signed tight end Colby Parkinson to a three-year deal this offseason, and are excited for what he could potentially bring to the team this season.
While Parkinson has been slower to get rolling during the offseason due to some mild injuries, Rams head coach Sean McVay raved about Parkinson's personality and skillset.
“He’s a guy that’s been a little bit limited based on some things that he’s worked through this offseason, but you saw him climb the ladder, make a big catch today," McVay told reporters after Tuesday's OTAs. "I always really appreciated the growth that you watched. I thought Shane [Waldron] did a great job utilizing his skillset in Seattle where you could really get a good evaluation. What a special person first and foremost, and then you see the size really from our tight end group as a whole. But he’s definitely going to add real value. We’re looking forward to being able to getting the pads on and playing real football when we can kind of get a little bit better evaluation in a full speed setting. But the size, the instincts, just the overall character, we’re certainly excited about him.”
Parkinson spent the first four seasons of his career with division rival Seattle Seahawks after playing college football at Stanford. The 6-foot-7 tight end has recorded 57 career receptions for 618 yards and four touchdowns, and will look to amp that production with the Rams in 2024.
Tight end was also an underrated need for the Rams, who lost top TE Tyler Higbee to a torn ACL and MCL during the final quarter of their wildcard loss to the Detroit Lions last January. With Higbee not undergoing surgery until February, there's a good shot he's not ready to go at the start of the season, which will mean the Rams will have to rely on depth like Parkinson more.