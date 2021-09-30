SI Fantasy: Los Angeles Rams to Start/Sit in Week 4

Sports Illustrated's senior fantasy football analyst Michael Fabiano offers insight on who to start and who to sit in his latest column. Who on the Rams does he highlight?

The Los Angeles Rams will face the 3-0 Arizona Cardinals, going head-to-head with an unbeaten team in two consecutive weeks. While it will be a tough test yet again for the Rams, there are several areas in which they do hold the upper hand.

Sports Illustrated's senior fantasy football analyst Michael Fabiano released his weekly column on which players to start and which to sit in Week 4. Here's a look at Fabiano's fantasy football expertise:

Start 'em

QB Matthew Stafford

Stafford has looked awesome in his first three games with the Rams, throwing for nine touchdowns. He should continue to produce this week, as the Rams host the Cardinals in what should be a shootout. The over/under on SI Sportsbook opened at 54, and the Arizona defense can be had by a talented quarterback. Kirk Cousins had 25.6 points against them in Week 2.

Stafford ranks top five in completion percentage, passing yards, QBR and passer rating, making him a must-start in Week 4. The Cardinals have scored at a premium rate this season, making the assumption that this matchup between Arizona and L.A., could be a back and forth game where points are to be had all around.

WR Robert Woods

Woods has become an afterthought in the Rams offense, as Matthew Stafford is filling Cooper's "Kupp" with targets. I’d stick with the veteran this week though, as the Cardinals come to town in a game with an over/under of 54.4 on SI Sportsbook. Woods has also beaten Arizona for at least 18.5 fantasy points in four of his last five games, including three with 20-plus points.

Woods has notoriously played well in previous matchups against the Cardinals and with Stafford now into the fold in place of quarterback Jared Goff, there's no reason to suggest the veteran pass-catcher won't do the same this time around. Despite just 11 grabs in three games for Woods, he's averaged 11.3 yards per reception, so his big-play ability is still very much in play.

Outside of Stafford and Woods, no other Rams players were noted in Fabiano's weekly column. But he did however highlight the Cardinals' defense as one to sit in Week 4.

Fabiano stated the following:

The Cardinals defense was on fire last week, scoring a league-high 21 fantasy points in a win over the Jaguars. Unfortunately, the competition is going to be far tougher this week when Arizona heads to Hollywood. With Matthew Stafford and the Rams playing at a high level, I’d sit the Cards this week.

