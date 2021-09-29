Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Quarterbacks

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 4 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Tom Brady at Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Is this one obvious? Absolutely. But who else but Brady would be the start of the week in his first game back at New England? He’ll be motivated to beat his former coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Their defense has been tough on quarterbacks on paper this season, but the opposition has been the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Start ‘Em

Matthew Stafford vs. Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX): Stafford has looked awesome in his first three games with the Rams, throwing nine touchdowns. He should continue to produce this week, as the Rams host the Cardinals in what should be a shootout. The over/under on SI Sportsbook opened at 54, and the Arizona defense can be had by a talented quarterback. Kirk Cousins had 25.6 points against them in Week 2.

Jalen Hurts vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Hurts has been better than advertised this season, averaging over 23 fantasy points per game. He’s in a good spot this week too, as the Eagles face a Chiefs defense that has struggled against opposing quarterbacks. After three weeks, KC has allowed the second-most fantasy points (25.3 PPG) and the most rushing yards to the position. Start Hurts with confidence.

Sam Darnold at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Darnold has looked very good in his first three games with the Panthers, averaging more than 20 fantasy points a game. This week, he should be considered a solid option in two-quarterback leagues, as he'll face off against the Cowboys at the Jerry Dome. The Dallas defense has allowed more than 20 fantasy points a game to enemy quarterbacks, so Darnold is in a position to succeed.

Taylor Heinicke at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Heinicke might not be a superstar at the quarterback position, but he's looked pretty good in his two starts. He has averaged more than 20 fantasy points per game. I like him as a matchup-based option or two-quarterback league choice against the Falcons, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points (24.9 PPG) and the third-most rushing yards to signal-callers.

Week 4 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Daniel Jones at Saints (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Jones took a step back in fantasy last week in a loss to the Falcons, but he’s still a top-10 quarterback for the season. However, I'd still keep him on the bench in traditional leagues this weekend as the Giants travel to New Orleans. This season, their defense has been stout against enemy signal-callers, allowing just three scoring strikes and the second-fewest fantasy points to the position.

Sit ‘Em

Ben Roethlisberger at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Roethlisberger looked washed last week, averaging just 5.5 yards per attempt and failing to find success downfield. He was without Diontae Johnson and lost JuJu Smith-Schuster, which didn't help his case. Regardless, the former fantasy star is too tough to trust outside of multi-quarterback leagues in a difficult road game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Carson Wentz at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Wentz gutted his way through a Week 3 contest in Tennessee while dealing with two ankle sprains, but he was not all that effective with a meager 7.8 fantasy points. I’d keep him on the sidelines this week, as he’ll face a Dolphins defense that has allowed just five touchdown passes and an average of fewer than 18 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks after three weeks.

Matt Ryan vs. Football Team (1 p.m. ET, FOX): This week's matchup is very favorable on paper, as the Football Team has allowed eight total touchdowns and the most fantasy points to field generals. However, Ryan hasn't been able to exploit a bad matchup this season, failing to score more than 16.3 fantasy points in a single game. The veteran is in play in multi-quarterback leagues, but he's not a great option.

Jared Goff at Bears (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Goff had a hot start to the season based on his point production, but that has cooled in the last game and a half. He struggled badly against the Ravens, scoring a mere 9.1 fantasy points, and an upcoming roadie against the Bears makes him a fade. Their defense has allowed an average of just over 17 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, making Goff a risk in all formats.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!