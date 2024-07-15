Rams Given Below Average Grade For 2024 Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams were dealt a massive blow when All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald decided it was time to hang it up this summer. The team has done decently in trying to replicate his production but nobody will ever be able to fully replace his overall impact.
Los Angeles has been looking to build on the successful 2023 season that saw them reach the postseason. But now, the organization wants more and is trying to bring home another Super Bowl title.
Within this, the Rams have put together an offseason that they believe can get them over the hump. However, not everyone is sold on this team or how the offseason went for them.
Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports gave the Rams a grade of C- for the offseason. Factoring in the loss of Donald, Los Angeles may need to continue adding if they want to field a successful team this year.
"The Aaron Donald retirement has to be factored into the grade, because that obviously changes the entire Rams defense. The Rams used four of their first six draft picks on defensive linemen as they reset. Defensive end Jared Verse was the first-round pick. In the second, the Rams paid a lot to trade up and take defensive tackle Braden Fiske. Los Angeles traded a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick to move up from No. 52 to No. 39 for Fiske, which was a huge overpay. But the Rams have never worried about the value of picks."
The Rams brought in veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to backup Matthew Stafford, giving them some experience in the quarterback room. They also added some veterans in the secondary to boost the chances of finding more impact on defense.
Cornerbacks Darious Williams and Tre'Davious White should give them a boost. As well as safety Kamren Curl, who many saw as a free agency steal.
If the Rams want to contend this year, the growth of the young players will be key. They have gone toward a youth movement of late and will need to see more development this year.
