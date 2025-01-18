Rams Have to Dare Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to Throw the Ball
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the hottest teams in football, and they will be entering this weekend's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with all of the momentum in the world. Will that momentum be able to push them one game closer to the Super Bowl though?
The Rams are a different team since their Week 12 meeting with the Eagles. The young defense has matured and are playing their best football of the season. The offense also showed in the Wild Card game what they are capable of when they have it rolling. The team comes into the match-up against the Eagles as the hottest team in the National Football League.
The Eagles are coming off a win in the Wild Card as well, but it was not the best performance by quarterback Jalen Hurts and the offense. The defense of the Rams has to stop running back Saquon Barkley and try to get Hurts to throw the football. That will give the Rams a better chance to advance to the next round.
"Let us go with Jalen Hurts, how about that," said ESPN Sports Analyst Stephen A. Smith on First Take. " How about if Saquon [Barkley] is reduced to be normal? How about he has 100 to 110 yards as opposed to 220? What if the Eagles are put in a situation where the Los Angeles Rams say throw that damn football, let us see what you do. Yeah, we've seen two touchdowns, and 131 yards passing. When you see Jalen Hurts least efficient passing performance by a quarterback in the postseason in the last 10 years. I am just saying is it possible, that somebody will dare Jalen Hurts to beat them."
"It is possible that the Los Angeles Rams believe, our best chance of winning this game is making sure that the Eagles do not look like the least passing team in the National Football League. Maybe if we make this brother throw more it plays right into our hands. Maybe that is our best chance. I think that it is possible. I think we have to watch out for it."
The Rams defense will be up for the challenge of stopping this good Eagles offense.
