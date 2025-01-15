How Will the Rams Prepare to Travel for Divisional Round?
The Los Angeles Rams started their playoff run was a bang on Monday Night in Arizona. The Rams were no match for the Minnesota Vikings. The Rams defeated the Vikings in the Wild Card game on Monday Night in dominant fashion. From start to finish it was all about the team from Los Angeles. And it was a complete team performance.
The Rams defense was a huge reason the team made the playoffs this season. The only question that was left was whether this young defense was ready for the bright lights that are the NFL Playoffs. They were all ready including veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and the offensive. They did not miss a beat and had their best performance of the season.
Now the Rams will travel to Philadelphia to face off against the Eagle in the city of brotherly love. The Rams are familiar with the Eagles, having played them earlier this season. The Eagles dominated the Rams in their earlier meeting. The Rams were no match for them but injuries and being in the playoffs now make this matchup a whole new one.
Another challenge the Rams will have to face heading into this weekend's matchup is the team will have to travel across the country on short rest. It will not be the first time the team will travel across the country on short rest to play. The Rams did it earlier this season twice. One against the New England Patriots and another against the New York Jets. The Rams won both games.
The Rams do not even know if they will be able to practice at their facilities because of the California wildfires in Los Angeles.
One thing we do know is that this Rams team will be ready for anything. Head coach Sean McVay and the rest of the coaching staff have done a great job in getting the players ready for any game against any team this season. McVay has not made an excuse all season and it will not be any different against the Eagles on Sunday.
Stafford's leadership will be a key factor in this matchup. We saw in the team's win against the Vikings how Stafford came out and played well off the bat. That was a veteran player, playing his best football because he had been there and the lights were too bright for him. And the team feeds off that. A good sign for the Rams heading into the next round.
