The Eagles Are a Team That Do Not Want to See the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the hottest teams in football, and they will be entering this weekend's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with all of the momentum in the world. Will that momentum be able to push them one game closer to the Super Bowl though?
The Rams are a different team since their Week 12 meeting with the Eagles. The young defense has matured and are playing their best football of the season. The offense also showed in the Wild Card game what they are capable of when they have it rolling. The team comes into the match-up against in the Eagles as the hottest team in the National Football League.
The Eagles are coming off a win in the Wild Card as well, but it was not the best performance by quarterback Jalen Hurts and the offense. Right now, there is no team that wants to see the Rams the way they playing to end the season and last week. If the Eagles do not bring their A-game, the Rams will be heading to the NFC Championship game.
"I think it was Week 6 when people were writing them off," said former NFL player Jeff Saturday on Unsportsmanlike.
"Injuries and everybody was talking about trading Cooper Kupp. Even [Matthew Stafford]. Trading Stafford doing these things and [Sean] McVay the way that he operates, the confidence he gives these guys. He is probably the best prepared coach I have ever seen... He is an offensive guy but he understands what causes his offense problems. He can duplicate it on both sides of the ball. I have a ton of respect for what they have done and they are a good team."
"No one wants to play them including the Eagles. I still think the Eagles are the better team. But their [Rams] season has been impressive and that is an understatement."
The Rams offense and defense will have to play better than they did in the first meeting against the Eagles. They will have to contain running back Saquon Barkley. If they can do that and the offense gives the defense time to catch their breath, they will be able to win the game.
