Rams Have Unsung Star No One is Talking About
The Los Angeles Rams are on the rise with the playoffs just around the corner, and while an explosive offense is the biggest reason, the Rams have also made some strides defensively.
Yes, Los Angeles could still use a whole lot of work on the defensive side of the ball, but it's clear that the Rams have talented pieces there, and that goes beyond their young pass rushers.
Los Angeles also possesses some impressive young talent in its secondary, and it has one piece in particular that is flying under the radar: rookie safety Jaylen McCollough.
McCollough has played in every game this season, but he has not made a single start as he sits behind Kamren Curl and Quentin Lake on the depth chart. Fellow safety Kamren Kinchens has also gotten considerably more shine.
However, one cannot deny the impact that McCollough has had.
The University of Tennessee product, who went undrafted, leads the Rams with four interceptions to go along with 27 tackles, four passes defended and a defensive touchdown.
Additionally, McCollough owns a respectable 64.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, not to mention a 67.1 coverage grade.
Those are very impressive numbers for a first-year player, especially one who wasn't drafted.
The 24-year-old has only played in 25 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps thanks to the glut at his position, but when he has been on the field, he has made an impact.
McCollough himself feels that his versatility is a big reason why he has been so successful.
"I like to think I'm very versatile," McCollough said, via Rams radio announcer J.B. Long. "I have the ability to play in the box, play in the deep half or deep post. And you know, the area I'm really trying to improve in is my slot coverage. Being in the slot, being sticky in man coverage."
The question is, will McCollough be able to carve out more playing time with so many other bodies in front of him?
Both Curl and Lake are under contract through the end of 2025, and Kinchens is a rookie just like McCollough.
Perhaps Los Angeles could make a trade to open up some room for McCollough during the offseason, but until then, he is doing a tremendous job in his current role.
