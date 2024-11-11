Rams Undrafted Rookie Seeking Another Career Performance
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) have seen some impressive defensive play from their secondary over the past few weeks but nobody has been as impressive as rookie safety Jaylen McCollough. Three interceptions in his past three games, he has been one of the best defenders in the league lately.
McCollough went undrafted this past season out of the University of Tennessee and has quickly assumed a considerable role as a starter on defense. He leads the team with four interceptions.
It is not everyday that you see an undrafted rookie playing such a pivotal role and creating such a positive impact this early in his career. Rams head coach Sean McVay weighed in on how the young defender has has helped this team succeed in recent games.
"He's been awesome," McVay said earlier this week regarding McCollough's recent success. "Jaylen has really done a great job. He's just one of those guys that just kind of gets it. He's in the right place at the right time. He's got position flex. He's mentally and physically tough. I've been really pleased with 'Tank'. He's done a great job. Whether it's [Safeties Coach] Chris Beake or [Inside Linebackers Coach] Greg Williams, these defensive coaches have him ready to go in a variety of spots."
The Rams defense has forced seven turnovers during their three game win streak and six of those have been interceptions. McCollough has accounted for three of the six. Just as McVay had mentioned, McCollough has been in the right places at the right times.
McCollough and the rest of this talented secondary will face one of their tougher tests this season whne it comes to the receivers they must guard. All-Pro wide out Tyreek Hill has been silent for most of this year but is always considered a dangerous threat.
Dolphins fourth-year receiver Jaylen Waddle is the other extremely talented pass catcher that can cause issues for this Rams defense. If McCollough and the rest of the group are able to silence those two, their chances at a fourth-straight win are much better.
You cannot play much better than McCollough has over this three-game stretch. Another interception would be great, but not expected. If he is able to earn a few pass deflections and hold the Dolphins' top threats off the stat sheet, he will accomplish his goal over another great week.
