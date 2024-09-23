Rams HC Sean McVay Offers Update on Cooper Kupp's Availability For Week 4
The Los Angeles Rams will be without wide receiver Cooper Kupp for at least another week. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Kupp will not play during the Rams' Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.
Kupp suffered an ankle sprain during the Rams' Week 2 blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Kupp hurt his ankle during the second quarter and did not return in the second half. He did not play in the Rams' 27-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
The 31-year-old receiver has caught 18 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown on the season so far, including his 14-catch, 110-yard receiving performance in the Rams' Week 1 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions.
The injury to Kupp in Week 2 proved especially brutal for the Rams after they had already lost wide receiver Puka Nacua, the team's leading receiving receiver in 2023, to injury in Week 1. Against the Lions, Nacua sprained his PCL as he re-aggravated his preseason knee injury. The Rams placed Nacua on injured reserve, and he still has to miss at least two more games before he becomes eligible to return.
With Kupp and Nacua out, Tutu Atwell emerged as the Rams' top receiving target in the win over the 49ers. Atwell caught four passes for 93 yards and helped the Rams pull off the comeback victory in the second half. Receivers Jordan Whittington and Tyler Johnson also caught three receptions each.
Coming into the season, the Rams were looking to have their top two receiving targets healthy to start the year. Instead, both endured injuries before the end of Week 2. Kupp has recently dealt with multiple injuries, including a separate high ankle sprain he underwent surgery for in 2022. In 2023, Kupp began the season on IR because of a hamstring injury.
The Rams will not see Kupp back next week, but the positive is that they sustained no new injuries on Sunday. The Rams were decimated by injuries the week prior and saw offensive linemen Steve Avila, Jonah Jackson, Joe Noteboom, and safety John Johnson all sustain injuries as well. All five have been placed on IR, but the Rams did opt to keep Kupp off of IR.
