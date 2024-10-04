Rams HC Sean McVay Reveals Important Update on Darious Williams
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday that he expects cornerback Darious Williams to play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.
Williams will make his debut for the 2024 NFL season after beginning the year on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The Rams opened up Williams' practice window earlier this week, and he was a full participant in practice on Thursday.
This marks Williams' first game since returning to the Rams during the offseason. Williams returned to the Rams in March on a three-year contract following a two-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Williams previously played for the Rams from 2018-2021, winning Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals in Los Angeles.
Last season, Williams recorded 53 total tackles, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and 19 pass deflections. Over his initial time with the Rams, Williams notched 130 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, six interceptions, and 27 pass deflections.
Williams will look to boost a defense that ranks second-last in total yards allowed per game. The secondary is currently without safety John Johnson III, who is on IR because of a hairline fracture in his scapula that he sustained during their Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
The Rams have primarily struggled in run defense, ranking last in the NFL by allowing 165.5 yards per game through four weeks, but they have also struggled in coverage against receivers like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jauan Jennings.
The Rams will be without wide receiver Cooper Kupp against the Packers, who McVay said earlier in the week would not be able to play this week. Receiver Demarcus Robinson was a full participant in practice Thursday. Robinson has dealt with a hip injury this week.
The Packers are also dealing with multiple injuries, including to wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Both Watson and Doubs have been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game. Watson has an ankle sprain while Doubs is dealing with a personal matter.
