Rams News: Eli Manning Hilariously Congratulates Matthew Stafford on Passing Him in All-Time Yards
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford continued to cement his legacy this season after officially entering the NFL's Top 10 in career passing yards.
Unfortunately, this means someone had to be bumped out, and it was none other than former New York Giants star Eli Manning, who has won two Super Bowls and has been named to four Pro Bowls.
Still, Manning seems like he was in good spirits, offering Stafford his congratulations for the milestone.
"Hey Matthew, just want to congratulate you on breaking into the Top 10 in career passing yards," Manning said. "You knocked me out of the Top 10, so I'm not really sure why I am congratulating you."
"But you're also seven touchdowns away from passing me in total touchdowns. Do not expect another video for that. Anyway, congrats, pal! Well deserved."
While Manning was joking around, the support for his friend can clearly be felt. Additionally, Stafford feels humbled to have his name among such prestigious company.
"[Manning] obviously had an outstanding career," Stafford said, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN. "And I'm sure at the end of the season or whatnot, I will spend more time thinking about that kind of stuff. I was a fan of this game long before I became a player of it in the NFL and to be mentioned with some of those guys is a really cool, humbling thing for me."
Stafford began his career when he was selected with the first overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.
In his time with Detroit, Stafford led the Lions to their first playoff game in 12 seasons. Additionally, he was named to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and was NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2011. He was named to the Detroit Lions All-Time Team in 2019.
After being traded to the Rams in 2021, Stafford added Super Bowl Champion to his list of accolades as well as an additional Pro Bowl in 2023.
Stafford also holds the NFL records for most fourth quarter comebacks in a season (8, tied with Kirk Cousins) and most career playoff passing yards per game (307.9).
Across his 16-year career, Stafford has recorded 57,025 passing yards and 359 passing touchdowns across with a completion percentage of 63.3 percent. He has also rushed for 1,314 yards and 15 touchdowns.
