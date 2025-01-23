Rams' Matthew Stafford on 2024 Ranking of NFL's 100 Best
The Los Angeles Rams incredible season has officially come to an end. The Rams played their hearts out in the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs over the weekend and fell short. The Rams were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in a thriller in the city of brotherly love, 29-22.
The Rams have overcome a lot this past season. They started off the season slow, only winning one of their first five games. They were hit with the injury bug all season as well. But in the second half of the year, they turned it around. Making an incredible second-half push, that saw the team climb back into the NFC West picture and eventually winning the division and going to the playoffs.
Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford held the team together in the 2024 season early on because all the injuries the Rams dealt with. Stafford never panic and he used all the weapons that were available to him all season and made it work.
He kept the team believing all season and helped them make a second half run to the playoffs by winning the NFC West Division. Stafford was the one player that was on the field with the team needed it the most.
In ESPN Top 100 real MVP candidates in the 2024, Stafford came in at number 34.
The Rams and Stafford were disrespected all season long and no one thought they will have the season they had on 2024, after starting the season 1-4. Even when they went on their winning streak in the second half of the season and still entering the playoffs they said the Rams where one and done.
Stafford finished the season with 3,762 and 20 touchdowns. Now the Rams will wait for Stafford to make a decision whether he will return for another season or will he retire.
"Yeah, you know there are plays, we want back in a game anytime you lose that is the way it goes, even when you win, you want some plays back," said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford."I was really proud of this group really all season, in the way that we battled. Whether that was in-game or game to game or week to week. Whatever it was this season it was not perfect by any means but this group really stuck together and played total team football. Every time we went out on the grass I felt like tonight was the same. Obviously, you know it is disappointing to end it this way. But I am proud of the way we battled."
