Rams Head Coach Sean McVay: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Presents 'Great Challenge'
The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles today in the NFC Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
The Rams come into this match up playing their best football of the season. The Rams are coming into the game today after winning their Wild Card game in an exciting and dominating fashion.
The offense, defense, and special teams all played well and had their best performances of the season.
Now, they are facing a tougher opponent the Eagles. The Eagles are coming off their Wild Card win, dominating on the defense side of the ball. They also have an electric offense led by Jalen Hurts. Hurts did not have his best game in the Wild Card win but he did a good job of leading his team to victory and took care of the football.
Hurts brings another running treat to the Eagles offense. The Rams defense will have to do a good job of keeping Hurts from extending plays outside the pocket.
“He's a stud," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "You look at it, especially playing them this year and then last year, he's a real threat to be able to beat you with his arm or his legs. I think they're doing an excellent job. He knows how to play winning football. He's taking great care of the football. He's a threat to be able to pull it down, whether that's a designed run or whether those are off-schedule things if the rush integrity isn't on point. That's why they're so difficult to defend. They're as good as it gets up front. They're incredibly well-coached."
"They've skill position weapons all over the place. They've got a quarterback that can beat you with his arm or his legs and then [Eagles RB] Saquon [Barkley] is doing some really special things even for his standards that he set over the course of his career. That's why these guys are who they are. I have a lot of respect for Jalen and the competitor that he is. It's going to be a great challenge.”
Hurts as a quarterback can be misleading. When he does not put up big numbers on the stat sheet the team has a better record and comes away with the win. And when he plays great, it is usually a close game. All that matters for Hurts on Sunday is winning and for the Rams as well.
