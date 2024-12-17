Rams In First Place, Will They Finish There?
As the Los Angeles Rams get back into the building to prepare for their Week 16 matchup against AFC East opponent the New York Jets, they will walk into good news. With NFC West rival the Seattle Seahawks losing on Sunday Night Football in Week 15, that has put the Rams in first place in the division.
The Seahawks were defeated by the Green Bay Packers.
The Rams and Seattle both have the same record (8-6). But the Rams have the tie-breaker because of their Week 9 win in Seattle.
Los Angeles have climbed their way back to first place. They started out 1-4 in their first five games but since have manage to turn it around. They are currently on a three-game winning streak and are heading to the big apple looking to stay in first.
The NFC West has been a tight race all season. And that will be no different heading into the final three games. One thing we do know is the NFC West will have a new winner this season. The San Francisco 49ers have had a disappointing season and will likely not make it to the playoffs.
The Arizona Cardinals are in third place (7-7) and still are not out of the division race. But the division seems it will come down to the Seahawks and Rams.
The Rams have a favorable schedule in the final three games. The Rams will travel to New York in Week 16.
The Rams will then come back home for two divisional games to close out the regular season. First against the Cardinals who defeated the Rams in Week 2 in Arizona. The Cardinals defeat the New England Patriots in Week 15.
And in the final game, which can be for the NFC West title the Rams will host the Seahawks. Rams went to Seattle and won a close game in Week 9. The Seahawks will bring out all the stops if the Week 18 matchup is for the division and a home playoff game.
Rams still have work to do but are trending in the right direction. It is hard to see the Rams not make the playoffs because they have a group that has already done this doing their Super Bowl run and last season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE