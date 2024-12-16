REPORT: Rams' Fierce Rival 49ers Dealt More Rough News With Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers almost certainly are not going to the playoffs this season. It would take a miracle of all miracles for that to happen.
While Los Angeles Rams fans are delighted to watch the 49ers' demise (especially considering the Rams delivered a death blow with their Thursday night win over San Francisco), things are becoming very tense in the Bay.
How? How could things have gone so wrong for a Niners squad that made the Super Bowl last February and seemed primed for another deep run in 2024?
Well, injuries have played a major role, but it's also clear that the 49ers have issues that go beyond checkered health.
San Francisco's roster is becoming too expensive to maintain, and things are about to get even tighter for the club's financial situation with quarterback Brock Purdy headed toward a contract extension.
But will the Niners actually extend him? And if they do, what will be the cost?
On Friday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero said that he expected Purdy to earn as much as Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott is earning $60 million annually.
Well, ESPN's Bill Barnwell has taken it a step further, stating that he actually anticipates that Purdy will exceed Prescott's megadeal.
"If the 49ers pay the going rate for a franchise quarterback next year, they're topping the deal Dak Prescott just inked with the Cowboys, which is north of $60 million per season," Barnwell wrote. "I suggested over the summer a Purdy deal would come in at five years and $325 million, or $65 million per year. That's still the number he and his agents are likely targeting."
Based on the ever-increasing market for NFL quarterbacks, this does not come as much of a surprise. Typically, the highest-paid signal-caller is always the next one. For elite quarterbacks, anyway.
The question, does Purdy truly fall under the "elite" category?
Many have had serious questions about Purdy's actual skill, accusing him of being a game manager who merely feasts off of Kyle Shanahan's system and the supreme talented afforded to him.
This year, with running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk missing most of the season, Purdy's numbers have definitely taken a massive hit, as he has thrown for 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions while posting a 94.3 passer rating.
For reference, Purdy led the NFL in passer rating last season and finished fourth in MVP voting.
The 49ers have already handed out numerous lucrative long-term deals, so will they be willing to pony up and give Purdy what he will likely desire?
We'll see, but this may be the end of San Francisco as we know it.
