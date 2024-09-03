Rams Initial Practice Squad Revealed
The Los Angeles Rams have officially announced their initial 53-man roster heading into the 2024 NFL season.
Unfortunately, this means Los Angeles had to make some difficult cuts. However, they were able to bring some of these players back onto the practice squad.
According to NFL rules, a team can keep up to 16 players on a practice squad that isn't part of the main roster. 10 of those players have to be rookies or second-year players while the other six have no restrictions.
A team can bring up to two players from the practice squad to play in a regular season game without putting them on the roster. However, this can only happen to each individual player three times. If they want the player to appear for a fourth game, they have to be moved to the main roster.
Additionally, teams can sign players from any practice squad, but they have to be signed directly to the main roster.
Last year, the NFL announced that each team could expand its practice squad to 17 players so long as one of them is a qualifying international player. For Los Angeles, that is David Olajiga.
The Rams announced a full 17-man practice squad. However, they announced that they once again waived running back Zach Evans a few days later.
Originally selected by Los Angeles with the 215th pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Evans played 10 games and rushed for 19 yards on nine carries. He's now free to sign with another team.
Here's everyone on the practice squad for the Rams:
- Offensive Lineman A.J. Arcuri
- Offensive Lineman Justin Dedich
- Tight End Miller Forristall
- Defensive Back Tanner Ingle
- Defensive Back Shaun Jolly
- Tight End Nikola Kalinic
- Defensive Back Cam Lampkin
- Defensive Tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa
- Offensive Lineman Mike McAllister
- Defensive Tackle David Olajiga
- Wide Receiver Xavier Smith
- Wide Receiver Drake Stoops
- Defensive Back Jason Taylor II
- Outside Linebacker Keir Thomas
- Wide Receiver Sam Wiglusz
- Linebacker Zach VanValkenburg (exception)
Of these players, the one garnering the most buzz is receiver Xavier Smith, who had 13 receptions for 101 yards. He also proved to be useful with punt returns, impressing head coach Sean McVay.
"He's fielded the ball well," McVay said. "He's made good decisions."
Don't be surprised to see him make a regular season debut soon.
More Rams: Matthew Stafford Not on NFL Legend’s Top 5 QB List, But a Former Ram Is