Rams' Jared Verse Debuts on All-Belichick Team
The Los Angeles Rams reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse can now add another accolade to the resume as he was named to Bill Belichick's "All-Belichuck Team". The rest of the team was announced on his Instagram, which can be seen below.
Verse beat out Minnesota Viking's Jonathan Greenard who too had a good season defensively. Both players deserved to be in the conversation, getting to the playoffs and all, but at the end of the day the former general manager of the New England Patriots leaned with Verse.
The Rams rookie put together an impressive season on defense, both during the typical weeks and playoff games. Verse lit a fire under a whole cities football fan base as he told the Philadelphia Eagles fans he was not a fan before showing off in the NFC Divisional game this past playoff run.
Verse concluded his season with 66 total tackles, 36 of which were solos, earned 4.5 quarterback sacks, had two forced fumbles, two fumbles recovered, two passes defended and 12 stuffs. The Rams defense desperately needed their replacement for Aaron Donald, and luckily they struck gold with the Florida State Seminoles' product.
The Rams defense looks to be in a good spot as the franchise looks to head back to the playoffs in 2025. With all the drama surrounding the offense and what the path will be, Verse and the rest of the young Rams core on the line should allow defensive coordinator Chris Shula to sleep better at night.
As the years go on, the Rams are hoping that Verse lives up to his Defensive Rookie of the Year status. In the past, across all sports, many rookie's will have great seasons when they break into their respective league, all for it to fall apart in the years that follow.
The first rounder has proved to be a good pick so far and it has even been noticed by Bill Belichick himself. Perhaps after the 2025 campaign Verse and other Rams players will crack this list, especially if they can find their way back to the playoffs.
