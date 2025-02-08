The Rams Struck Gold with Jared Verse
18 other NFL franchises had the ability to choose the Defensive Rookie of the Year, but it was the Los Angeles Rams taking Jared Verse 19th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, which makes both parties look better now knowing what Verse is capable of.
The Florida State Seminoles product made his name known to the world in the NFC Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings followed by a strong perform against his most hated team, the Philadelphia Eagles. While national TV just got a taste of what Verse is about, Rams fans have known all along.
Verse competed in 17 games in his rookie season, collecting 66 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, 4.5 quarterback sacks, two forced fumbles and 12 stuffs. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year brought a strong defensive first mentality with him to LA, that just made the team that much better.
At only 24 years old, Verse has the chance to become one of the more feared linebackers in the entire NFC, if not the NFL. Skyrocketing to the top with his strength and fancy footwork, Verse and the rest of the Rams defense are starting to look like the team to beat in the future.
Highly compared to former Ram Aaron Donald, who is also a former DROY winner, Verse may be on the up incoming to become one of the better Rams defenders in history. Although he was appreciative, Verse isn't done yet.
"I think it's a small step towards (becoming one of the best players ever," Verse said in his press conference after receiving the award. "But there's a lot of people that have won this award that after they win it, they get satisfied. That's the main thing, you can't get satisfied. This is just a small step to a big goal."
With the Rams compensating several offensive trades this offseason, especially surrounding that of wide receiver Cooper Kupp, the Rams as fans know them now may not be the same for the future. Lucky for Los Angeles, Verse seems to be dedicated and focused to come back hungrier than ever in 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE