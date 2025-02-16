Can Kamren Curl Improve in Year 2 With Rams?
The Los Angeles Rams defense took strides in the right direction this past season, and put together a good enough season to be one game away from the NFC Championship. While young stars such as Jared Verse and Kobie Turner get their praises, safety Kamren Curl was another strong asset on the team.
Curl was signed to a two-year contract with the Rams for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Spending his first four seasons with the Washington Commanders, Curl took a step back when looking at his final season in Washington, but by no means was he a hindrance.
Playing in 16 games with the franchise, Curl collected 79 total tackles, 49 of which were solos, and had nine passes defended. The Rams signed Curl after his 115 total tackle season with the Commanders, in which he also earned five passes defended in 16 games played.
While the production wasn't as similar to his career season with the Commanders, Curl was able to step up for the Rams when they needed him the most. In the Rams playoff run, Curl had eight total tackles, five solos, and one stuff. Safe to say when the lights were their brightest, Curl came to play.
As rumors continue to circulate surrounding the state of both Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford on offense, the defense needs to stay strong considering the offense could take a step back. Going into his 26-year-old season, it is crucial that the safety puts together a better season in Los Angeles if he wishes for an extension.
Throughout his career, Curl has averaged 92.8 total tackles a year. If Curl is able to get back to those type of numbers in 2025, the Rams could be shoe-ins for another NFC West division title, especially with growing competition in the San Fransisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.
Curl was ranked third on the Rams defensive line in total tackles, behind Christian Rozeboom and Quentin Lake. While Curl did not repeat his 100+ tackle total he did in Washington, there is still potential to be brought out of Curl in Los Angeles.
