Rams Legend Gets Brutally Honest on Cooper Kupp
Many Los Angeles Rams fans are not happy with the fact that the team is going to be trading Cooper Kupp this offseason, and from a sentimental perspective, you can understand why.
After all, Kupp has spent his entire eight-year career with the Rams and was an integral piece in the team's Super Bowl win during the 2021-22 campaign.
That was the same year that the Eastern Washington product won the wide receiver triple crown.
However, the 31-year-old has shown signs of decline in recent years, and Rams legend Marshall Faulk completely sees the logic behind moving him.
“In this case, what they understand is football is a young man’s game, and when you start missing games and you’re not available – because availability is your No. 1 ability – then you might find yourself being moved,” Faulk said. “And Cooper Kupp the last three years has missed a bunch of games. ... They’re deciding they have to invest money in Puka [Nacua]. They understand an offensive line, why it’s what they have. They have a young running back in Kyren Williams that they’re going to continue to ride and they’re okay with moving people.”
Faulk hit the nail on the head.
While Kupp is productive when he plays, as evidenced this past season when he caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games, he has been injured too much the last several years.
Since 2022, Kupp has appeared in a grand total of 33 games due to a myriad of injury issues. Given that he is under contract through 2026, it probably isn't the best use of resources for the Rams to continue relying upon a player that has exhibited obvious durability issues.
Kupp was even phased out of the offense late in the year, as Los Angeles opted to give more targets to Demarcus Robinson as the No. 2 receiver rather than Kupp, with Nacua filling the No. 1 role.
The Rams are definitely in need of a more dependable upgrade, and the first step could be trading Kupp to recoup some value now while they still can.
