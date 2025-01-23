REPORT: Insider Reveals Rams Phasing Out Cooper Kupp, Could Trade Him
One of the biggest mysteries surrounding the Los Angeles Rams toward the end of the 2024 NFL campaign was the whereabouts of Cooper Kupp.
While the star wide receiver did log five catches for 61 yards in the Rams' Divisional Round playoff loss to the Philadephia Eagles, he all but disappeared in the weeks leading up to the game.
Between Weeks 15 and Los Angeles' Wild Card Round win over the Minnesota Vikings, Kupp was targeted a grand total of 10 times, making just five catches. Keep in mind that he did not play in the Rams' regular-season final, so that was a stretch of four games.
Heck, against the Vikings, Kupp only played in 55 percent of his team's offensive snaps, which made him the No. 3 receiver behind Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson.
Kupp's decrease in playing time has caused many to wonder if he could represent a potential trade piece this offseason, and NFL insider James Palmer feels that the Rams' offense has passed Kupp by and could result in him being dealt.
"The mentality and the way this offense runs has now shifted," Palmer said. "This is an offense, if you ask around the league, is built off of one receiver getting the majority of the looks. ... It is now very clearly [Puka Nacua]. There almost seems to be the vibe that the way Cooper Kupp plays the position and what has worked in the past with him and Matthew Stafford ... Stafford's not waiting for those anymore."
Palmer added that Kupp may be frustrated and that a split may be best for both sides.
Kupp has a $29.8 million cap hit for 2025, and if the Rams trade him before June 1, they would save around $12.5 million.
The 31-year-old played in 12 games this season, catching 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns.
There is no question that Kupp has some good football left in him, but he has been ravaged by injury issues the past several years, as he hasn't played a full season since 2021 and has appeared in a grand total of 33 games the last three campaigns.
With Nacua now among the NFL's best receivers and the Rams having some money to spend to add another wide out in free agency, it may behoove them to trade Kupp for some draft capital.
