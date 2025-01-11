Rams Legend Jim Everett Shares His Keys To Win In Postseason
From 1986-1993, Jim Everett suited up in over 100 games for the Los Angeles Rams, leading the team to the postseason on three different occasions. His 1989 squad made it all the way to the 1990 NFC Championship game so Everett has a deep understanding on what it takes to win in the playoffs.
I spoke to Everett ahead of the Rams' playoff matchup verses Minnesota to grab his thoughts about the differences between the regular season and the playoffs in terms of his preparation and the gameplay overall. This is what he had to share.
"About [the] time you hit the playoffs, you’re playing the best of the best. In the regular season, teams usually have weaknesses that are exploitable but that's not usually the case when you’re lining up against a playoff-caliber team. You’ll have an idea where you prefer to attack but the other team is predicting that as well," Everett said.
"So the playoffs is really the place where strategy is as important as physicality. Both are needed and in the playoffs, a little luck and good fortune is ALWAYS helpful. Keep from bearing yourself and that is so important (win the turnover battle). And lastly but not least is the officiating is timed way down, the officials allow more contact and let players play so you’ll see more potential fouls…NOT CALLED. So my advice would be to be uber-aggressive and make the zebras call it…because in general..the officials sit on their flags in playoffs. They don’t admit to it…but they do! And to part…the team that is having fun being together, competing together and trusts one another (great chemistry) finds ways to win.
The Rams are a team on fire right now. Winners of nine of their last twelve games, Los Angeles is having fun on the football field, growing into one unit. Not only do the players have great chemistry with each other, they seem to mesh with the coaching staff naturally and quite well.
If Everett's words ring true, the Rams have the experience and the mindset to make a deep run in the playoffs. With a little luck, Los Angeles may have their hands on a second Lombardi trophy in four years.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE