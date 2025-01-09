Rams' Cooper Kupp Poised to Shine in Playoffs
The 2021 season by Rams receiver Cooper Kupp was the stuff of legends. The triple crown winner went on a tear in the postseason, winning Super Bowl LVI and Super Bowl MVP honors. Three years later, an older Kupp is healthy again and ready to dominate Minnesota on Monday.
No longer the Rams' WR1, Cooper Kupp's 2024 season has been a bit disappointing due to the early season injury that he has struggled to come back from. While he has had some jaw-dropping performances, his play late is a bit concerning as Puka Nacua continues to be the Rams only prolific outside weapon.
However, Sean McVay has had two weeks to draw up new concepts that will put Kupp in a position to make plays. Matthew Stafford has failed to throw over 200 yards in his last three games. Sean McVay can scheme up 200 yards of production in his sleep, implying he has held back from diving into his playbook, something he won't do in the postseason.
Stafford's recent play has been a bit of concern. Fortunately, this is the same quarterback who went up against Josh Allen earlier this season and won in a shootout. Stafford has had rest and will return to his normal form.
Kupp is extremely effective against zone coverage, a staple of the Brian Flores defense. While Nacua attacks the outside, expect Kupp to work the middle of the field. McVay may scheme up routes where Tyler Higbee clears out the defenders for Kupp to come underneath. Also Flores may prioritize shutting down Nacua, leading to advantageous matchups for Kupp.
Stafford loves to target his guys and if Nacua gets schematically removed from the game, he will force the ball to Kupp. After two weeks of rest, any issues regarding his hands should not remain and those issues were likely fatigue-based.
Cooper Kupp knows he doesn't have many more opportunities to win a Super Bowl. Having already missed Sean McVay's first appearance, Kupp desires a chance to win his second. A second title extinguishes any doubt on his Hall of Fame candidacy and would make him the greatest wideout in franchise history, a history full of incredible talents.
I'm calling my shot. On Monday night, the old Cooper Kupp returns to national tv.
