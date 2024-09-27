Rams Legend Kurt Warner Explains Why 'The Greatest Show on Turf' Was The Best Offense in NFL History
From 1999-2001 The St. Louis Rams led by head coach Dick Vermeil and Mike Martz terrorized defenses across the National Football League which earned them the name "The Greatest Show on Turf". During their three seasons of dominance, the Rams were able to appear in two Super Bowls winning one of them in 1999. This historic offense was led by grocery bagger turned NFL MVP Kurt Warner who will go down as one the greatest players in Rams' franchise history.
During an appearance on the popular sports show, 'The Pat McAfee Show' Warner made the claim that the legendary offense he led in St. Louis was the greatest in NFL history.
“I would always argue that our offense was the greatest offense that the league has ever seen. We’re on there (a list) three times. You could argue that Tom Brady had the greatest season, but to do it for three straight years the way that we did, I don’t know if there’s ever been an offense that good. We had Hall of Famers and a system that fits what all of us do. That’s what we’re speaking to, the idea of getting a system that fits your players.”
This claim is not far-fetched as this offense broke several NFL records during their time dominating opposing defenses. In 2000 the Rams set an NFL record with 7,335 total offensive yards (broken in 2011 by the New Orleans Saints), of those totals 5,492 were passing yards, which was also an NFL team record.
The offense that Martz constructed completely revolutionized the passing game in the NFL. An air-raid style of play-calling that utilized motions, five wide receiver sets, and vertical routes that constantly threatened opposing secondaries.
Another reason why Warner's statement about his legendary team seems fair is because they had one of the most talented offensive rosters that the NFL has ever seen.
A nucleus that consisted of three-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year Marshall Faulk, two-time MVP Kurt Warner, and the receiving duo of Issac Bruce and Torry Holt made this team a nightmare to contain. This group of weapons became the first team in NFL history to ever put up 500+ points in three consecutive seasons.
The Rams went 13–3, 10–6, and 14–2 in those three seasons, respectively, and reached the playoffs every year. 'The Greatest Show on Turf' has been used as a blueprint for offense since their time dominating the NFL. In today's game, a lot of spread and air-raid styles of offense take a lot of inspiration from this legendary Rams group.
