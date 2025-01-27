Rams Linked to Intriguing Matthew Stafford Successor
The Los Angeles Rams were viewed as dark horse Super Bowl contenders heading into the playoffs this year, but they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.
Now, the Rams find themselves in the odd position of trying to appease two timelines: trying to contend next season while also preparing for the future.
Sooner rather than later, quarterback Matthew Stafford is going to retire, as he is under contract through 2026 and is clearly on the decline.
As a result, Los Angeles really needs to begin thinking about life after Stafford, and Pro Football Network has revealed a potential successor for the 36-year-old: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard.
In its seven-round mock draft, Pro Football Network is projecting the Rams to select Howard in the fourth round.
"While he’s not yet a talent-elevator, which may limit his immediate NFL prospects, he has the tools to transition smoothly to the pros," PFN wrote of Howard. "With grit and strong leadership, Howard’s path to becoming an NFL starter will depend on how he performs when it matters most."
Howard was not viewed as a legitimate NFL prospect heading into the 2024 college football season, but after leading Ohio State to a national title, things have changed.
The 23-year-old threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 73 percent of his passes this year, also punching in seven rushing scores.
During the Buckeyes' National Championship Game win over Notre Dame, Howard went 17-for-21 with 231 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Howard may not be Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward from a talent perspective, but there is no doubt that he looked very poised throughout the College Football Playoff, and that is absolutely something teams will keep in mind come NFL Draft time.
Will the Rams be one of those clubs?
Los Angeles probably won't be taking a quarterback in Round 1, but it would certainly make sense for the Rams to use a pick on a signal-caller later in the draft, and Howard may prove to be one of the best options available later on.
We'll see if the Rams opt to bring in the Ohio State product.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE