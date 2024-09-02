Rams Listed as Team Who Could Pursue Star QB Next Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams could potentially be shopping for a new quarterback next season, according to NBC Sports.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is set to enter free agency in March and there is a high possibility he will go to another team after the 2024 season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team wouldn't strike a new deal with Prescott before the season starts, indicating that Prescott's performance this season is pivotal to his future in Dallas.
Prescott will be a popular free agent next offseason and the Rams agreed to a one-year, $40 million deal with Matthew Stafford. The 16th-year quarterback gave up his other 2025 guarantees, indicating that Stafford's future with the franchise remains uncertain.
Given the adjusted contract, the veteran quarterback has a big season ahead of him.
Los Angeles took a chance on him in 2021 when they sent Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Stafford. The 36-year-old certainly delivered when he led the Rams to a Super Bowl win that same year. After 12 seasons in Detroit, Stafford won his first ring with the Rams.
Stafford revealed on the Pardon My Take podcast that he hopes to stay in the NFL for another three or four seasons, but will it be with the Rams?
Stafford has been a successful quarterback for Los Angeles when he has been healthy. He led the team to an unlikely playoff berth in 2023.
In 2023, Stafford threw for 3,956 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
One could argue that sophomore wide receiver Puka Nacua wouldn't have had a breakout season last year if it wasn't for the quarterback he had in Stafford.
Depending on his performance this season, the Rams will decide what's best for the franchise's future; however, it's likely that Stafford will remain in Los Angeles.
A slew of teams might also be interested in Prescott, including the New York Giants, the Las Vegas Raiders, the New York Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Seattle Seahawks, and the New Orleans Saints.
The Rams begin Week 1 against the Detroit Lions which is slated to be a tense contest following the teams' matchup in the wild card last year. Stafford led the team in the nail-biting 24-23 loss with 25 of 36 completions for 367 yards and two touchdowns.
Stafford will have to set the tone at the onset of the season since his fate with the Rams rests on his performance in 2024.