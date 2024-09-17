Rams Make Odd OL Cut Amid Mounting Injuries at Position
The Los Angeles Rams have made a significant move ahead of their Week 3 matchup against their division rival, the San Francisco 49ers.
The Rams have announced they have cut veteran offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe. The Rams annoucned the move on Twitter/X.
Nsekhe, 38, was signed by the Rams last week to their practice squad amid their plagued offensive line injuries. A week later, he will look for a new home.
This move comes as the Rams welcome back their starting left tackle, Alaric Jackson. Jackson served a two-game suspension to start the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy in late August.
Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was also suspended for the first two games of the season due to violating the performance-enhancing substance policy.
Jackson will be back just in time against the formidable defensive 49ers front. The 26-year-old from Canada will serve as the starting left tackle for L.A.
Nsekhe's time in Los Angeles has come to a swift end.
Nsekhe's third stint in Los Angeles lasted only a short time. He was part of the Rams organization in 2012 and 2022.
The Rams claimed him off waivers before the 2012 season. He entered the league as a 26-year-old rookie and played in two games. The team waived him after that and signed him to the practice squad. The Rams ultimately waived Nsekhe in Aug. 2013.
Nsekhe's second stint came in 2022 when L.A. signed him off the Colts' practice squad in mid-October. He was signed to provide depth after a string of injuries on the offensive line. He started in 10 games last season but wasn't re-signed after the season.
Nsekhe was an undrafted player in the 2009 NFL Draft from Texas State and stands at 6-foot-8 and weighs 325 pounds.
The Rams' offensive line is dealing with a plethora of injuries after just two weeks in the 2024 season. Jackson and the Rams hope to stay healthy and do their best not to get so far behind the eight ball before this season is considered a wash.
That will be the ultimate challenge for the Rams, aside from picking up wins in the process. The 2024 season has been far from ideal for the Rams, but there is still plenty of time to change their fortunes. They just can't afford to lose any more of their healthy players.
