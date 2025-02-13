Jaguars Rival GM Drops Massive Statement on Colts' Franchise QB
In a hilarious faceplant moment for Indianapolis Colts fans across the country, the team's general manager Chris Ballard made an interesting public statement regarding his hand-picked franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Discussing the Colts QB situation, Ballard said "We've got to have competition at the position just for the fact that, one, competition makes everybody better. And then, two, [Anthony Richardson] has not proven he can play 17 games."
What? Obviously, there are many issues with Richardson but what does Ballard gain from disparaging his own QB? Let's not forget Ballard spent the fourth overall selection on him knowing Richardson would be a long-term developmental project and the Colts did bring in Joe Flacco to compete last season. Flacco clearly wasn't good enough so instead of publicly backing the only potential answer for the Colts' QB problems in 2025, Ballard wants to have a competetion? Who could they bring in? Who could make the team immediately better? What are we talking about?
Do these words reflect the opinions of HC Shane Steichen? Owner Jim Irsay?
If anyone knew me before my time on this platform they would know that in my early 20s, I was a hot-headed individual who wanted to fire coaches and executives left and right. Time and life experience have calmed my football demeanor and mindset towards the league. With that being said, Ballard's employment has continued to puzzle me and many others around the NFL.
Maybe it's not so much that Richardson can't play 17 games, it's that Ballard can't find a QB who can lead and actually win. Ballard walked into the organization with Andrew Luck as his starter. Luck retired before the 2019 season. The last time the Colts won a playoff game, Luck was the starting QB.
Ballard, since 2019, has gone through two head coaches and has had five different QBs be named as the team's opening-day starter. They've also played in one playoff game since Luck's retirement.
In that same time, both the Jaguars and Texans have found their QB of the future, and the Titans had a run of success under Ryan Tannehill.
This is Ballard's last chance, and this half-in/half-out attitude is not cutting it. You pick a guy, you ride it out with him, and you hope for the best. Richardson is your guy, and unless you're ready to give up, you need to back him no matter what. That's what good general managers do. They make decisions, and they stick with it. They don't say things like this for the world to hear.
It is not a good time to be a Colts fan.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE