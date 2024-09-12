Rams' Matthew Stafford Downplays Mounting Injury Concerns For Team
After an overtime thriller in week one of the NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams start the year 0-1 after losing to their newly established rival the Detroit Lions 26-20. Despite being one of the youngest teams in the National Football League, the Rams showed a lot of potential as a contender in the NFC when the season heads toward the playoffs.
However, there is a level of concern for Los Angeles because the injury bug has already made its way to the team.
Star wide receiver Puka Nacua was a major headline after experiencing a PCL injury to his knee during Sunday Night Football. It is expected that Nacua will miss a minimum of four weeks as he recovers. The Rams' injury report also added offensive linemen Rob Havenstein and Kevin Dotson who are both dealing with foot injuries.
Getting out of week 1 with a number of injuries was not an ideal start for the Rams, however, their franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford showed no signs of worry after being asked about it by reporters on Wednesday. Members of the media were concerned that this 2024 season was looking reminiscent of 2022, which derailed the Rams' chances at a Super Bowl appearance a couple of years ago. Stafford showed no signs of worry as he spoke to reporters about the outlook of this season for the Rams.
“I try to treat every single year as its own. We’re going to have bumps along the way. That’s going to be the case. This is NFL football. There are injuries that happen, [but we] have to continue to try and come together as a team [and] mold. Like we said, next man up at this point. Whoever is available to play [and] ready to go, get those guys as ready as we possibly can [to] go out [and] rock and roll. I like our chances to just go out there and play.”
Even with all the injuries, the Rams were an overtime away from beating the Lions in Detroit. Stafford has played through injuries plenty of times during his 16-year career and players getting banged up is a part of the game. This Rams' roster has developed a 'next man up' mentality that will lead them throughout the season and having one of the toughest quarterbacks to ever lace up a pair of cleats in Stafford should be more than enough to help this team weather the storm.
Los Angeles will look to get their first win of the season as they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
