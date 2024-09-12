Rams Reportedly Tried to Hire Bill Belichick This Offseason
Raheem Morris vacated his role as the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator to venture off into his second stint as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Before Chris Shula was elevated to the position of Rams' defensive coordinator the organization reached out to legendary Patriots head coach Bill Belichick who recently stepped down from coaching in New England.
Belichick has recently transitioned to the world of media where his insight is valued due to the countless years of experience he has had as a coach. Belichick's heart will always be in coaching as he has stated that if the right situation opens up he may step back into the role.
When a six-time Super Bowl-winning coach is available on the market, every franchise and program in the country is going to seek their services. Belichick had multiple opportunities to join plenty of staff this past offseason as a defensive coordinator or some type of decorated assistant role. The University of Alabama, even brought in Belichick as a consultant during their training camp in order to gain some of his wisdom.
Despite Belichick not taking on any coaching roles this football season, he has a very busy year as a media member and analyst. Belichick will be getting ready for Monday night's "ManningCast" instead, with scheduled appearances on platforms like '33rd Team' and the popular ESPN program 'The Pat McAfee Show'. Not only will the long-time Patriots leader be a part of ESPN and Monday Night Football, but Belichick will also appear regularly as an analyst for 'Inside The NFL'.
A career as an analyst could be short-lived for Belichick as he could be back to coaching when the start of the 2025-26 football season begins because there will be a number of teams who will still be interested in his services.
Belichick spent 24 years as the head coach of the Patriots with his final season coming in 2023. During his illustrious career, Coach Belichick was known for being one of the greatest defensive minds in the history of the National Football League. It will be interesting to watch the next steps in Belichick's career because he will be one of the most sought-after names heading into 2025. It will be interesting to monitor the Hall of Famers' next move because he could be an immediate needle mover for any program in the country.
