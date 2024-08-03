Rams' Matthew Stafford Is Playing on Borrowed Time
The Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford came to an agreement on an adjusted deal for the 2024 season, ending what would have been a hold-in for the 16-year veteran.
The deal was broken down by longtime NFL insider Tom Pelissero.
According to the details of the deal, Stafford will make $40 million this season, which comes from a $12.5 million signing bonus, $23.5 million guarantee salary, and $4 million March roster bonus.
The deal was made with Stafford voiding any guarantees for the 2025 season. What does this mean? This means that Stafford ultimately signed a one-year deal, which will have the signal caller playing on borrowed time.
Stafford has dealt with multiple injuries through the past two seasons, which is likely a big reason the Rams are playing with a "wait and see" type of model with their beloved quarterback.
In the 2022 season, Stafford underwent elbow surgery in the offseason to alleviate pain he dealt with in 2021. After that, he was placed in concussion protocol in Week 9, but would return in Week 11.
The injuries led many to believe that Stafford would call it a career, but he ultimately returned in 2023. Another injury would come, as Stafford sprained his UCL in Week 8, and would be sidelined until Week 11.
Stafford is 36 years old, and though he has plenty of time left in his career, injuries can derail any player's season.
Despite the injury in 2023, Stafford secured 3,965 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also helped to lead the team to a postseason berth and nearly defeated the Detroit Lions to head to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
Stafford is one of the best quarterbacks in the league when he is fully healthy, and the Rams will need him to be so to compete with the upper-echelon teams in the NFC.
The San Francisco 49ers are the favorites to land the NFC crown, but they could be challenged by the Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and more.
The Rams will need to be on their A-game to carve out a postseason spot among the talented teams in the NFC. They will do that with Stafford playing at a high level.
If Stafford can continue to showcase elite skill in 2024 and remain healthy, he may turn his one-year deal into antoher multi-year extension. But for now, he is signed through 2024.