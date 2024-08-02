Rams News: Matthew Stafford Breaks Down Unique Journey in the NFL
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford reflected on his 16-year career in the NFL when he appeared on Inside Rams Camp on Thursday.
As he looked back on his journey, Stafford wasn't sure what he thought it would look like.
"I don't know what I thought," Stafford said. "As a young guy, you're just trying to make a name and stick around and then your career kind of evolves. You're sticking around and then you're trying to prove yourself again. There are these phases in your career but I'm still enjoying it. Sixteen years, it kind of blows my mind when I think about it. Thinking back to 2009 training camp, it's a long time ago. I'm happy to be out here, these guys keep me young."
Stafford is now a longtime veteran in the league but he was recently voted as the fifth-best quarterback in the league by NFL coaches, executives, and scouts. He was also named the 42nd-best player in the league on the Top 100 Players of 2024 list, an impressive feat for a player in Year 16.
On July 28, the Rams and Stafford agreed to terms on an adjusted contract which includes a $23.5 million guaranteed salary in 2024, a $12.5 million signing bonus and a $4 million guaranteed March roster bonus, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
In 2021, Stafford was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, two first-round picks, and a third-rounder. It was a blockbuster deal that reshaped both clubs. Stafford had spent the first 11 years of his NFL career in Detroit.
In his first season with the Rams, Los Angeles won the Super Bowl and he signed a four-year extension soon after. The following year was a season filled with injuries for the 36-year-old.
Last season, Stafford earned his highest Pro Football Focus grade ever, 85.9. In the 2023 season, Stafford was coming off an injury but still led Los Angeles to the playoffs.
The veteran has an important season ahead of him as the terms of his contract for 2025 are dependent on his performance this year. The Rams are in the NFC West, which is a highly competitive division, to say the least. The other three teams in the division are the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Arizona Cardinals.
If the Rams' offensive line gets healthy and the young defensive line makes strides, Los Angeles will be a force in the NFC West.