REPORT: How Will the Short Week Impact the Rams, 49ers?
The Los Angeles Rams are flying high after their massive upset win over the Buffalo Bills at home on Sunday. The Bills had won seven straight games before facing off against the Rams, but quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams abruptly ended that streak this past Sunday in Los Angeles.
Few expected the Rams to beat the Bills, as the Rams have been inconsistent this season. However, the Rams are not as bad as their record shows, as most of their losses came during their 1-4 start to the season.
While injuries to some of the Rams' best players significantly contributed to their bad start to the season, the team still displayed negative tendencies even after returning many of its injured players to the roster.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News believes the Rams are on upset alert, mainly because of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Brock Purdy. Iyer noted that the 49ers offense got back on track last week and will look to sustain that success heading into their matchup against the Rams.
“The Rams had an offensive explosion to take down the Bills at home, but because of their general youth on both sides of the ball, they can be inconsistent for Sean McVay,” Iyer said. “Kyle Shanahan's team got its offensive groove back with Brock Purdy at home last week and will be game to light it up downfield with George Kittle and others to overcome additional running back injury woes. Shanahan has McVay's number again in a key regular-season matchup.”
Iyer believes the 49ers will upset the Rams by a score of 27-24, which would leave the Rams in a challenging position down the stretch to secure a playoff big. Still, the Rams only have to look back a few days to see what they can do when few outside the organization believe in them.
The Rams take the field on Thursday for another must-win game. At this point in the season, an NFC West loss could be the final straw for the Rams.
Sean McVay must dial up another one of his top-tier game plans to ensure victory.
