Rams' McVay, Staff Have a Secret Recipe For Success
The Los Angeles Rams had a rough start to the season and a tough break with key injuries during the season. When the Rams were sitting at 1-4 after five weeks of the season, many wrote the Rams off. With a young defense and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua down early no one expected the Rams to bounce back like they have.
The Rams are coming off a divisional win over the 49ers on Thursday Night Football. The win pushes the Rams' winning streak to three games. The Rams also control their destiny to make the playoffs.
The Rams are a team you see play stress free football. Both the offense and defense look like they are just having fun every time they take the field. The Rams and head coach Sean McVay never pushed the panic button.
"I think it is our players then I think it is our coaching staff," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "Those guys have steady. They consistently brought the energy. Poured into the. But our players. They are resilient. They love football. They love preparing, they love the process. We challenged our guys a few weeks back to really say hey no matter what happens, let us make sure there are no regrets. After the Philly game, there are x amount of days left that we are guaranteed. There are x amount of games and x amount of practices. Let us make sure that we bring everything that we have got every single day. When we look back on this no matter what happens there are no regrets."
"I think our guys have done that since then. And it just so happens that it has coincided with some good results. But I want to continue to see those guys have that same sort of approach and continue to try to have this upward trajectory and it is nice to be able to continue to play meaningful games in December."
The Rams players and coaches have been pushing all the right buttons and never pointed fingers. The Rams have brought themselves back into playoff contention. With three games to go the Rams are in a good position to do more damage.
