Rams' Primary Focus with a Potential Playoff Appearance Looming
The Los Angeles Rams have scored zero points in the first quarter of six of their previous eight games. It has been one of the downfalls of an otherwise talented team.
Luckily, the Rams have won most of their games over that time frame. Still, Rams head coach Sean McVay knows scoreless first quarters are a recipe for disaster late in the season, especially in the playoffs.
"I think it's always about consistency,” McVay said. “We've talked a lot about whether it's starting faster offensively or minimizing some different things defensively. I think it's how do we really play as well as we possibly can in all three phases and be able to put it together?
"Now, the enemy has a say in that as well, but you're just looking for the quality of football to continuously improve. When things do come up, how quickly can we address it and then be able to minimize its impact in a negative way on our football team? I do see a toughness. I see a resolve and I see a resilience that's been developed in this group, but if I were to say in its simplest form to answer your question, it’d be consistency across the board."
The Rams have struggled in the first quarter of games recently. They have scored 14 combined points in the first quarter of their previous eight games.
McVay noted the team's most significant problem in the first quarter was execution.
"I think it's just that, it's execution," McVay said. "Certainly, we always have a say. Are we giving them the best opportunity to execute with some of the plays and situations we're putting them in? I look at when we've done it. It's been a pretty good movie, and then when we haven't, it's correctable things. Football is the ultimate team sport. It takes all eleven [players], especially offensively, when you're looking to do some of the things that we've really tried to do. When it's been right, it's a really cool thing and then when it's not, I like the way that our guys have responded to be able to get it corrected."
