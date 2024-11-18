Rams' Nacua Gives Eye-Opening Insight Into Dazzling Play
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) have continued to receive sensational performances from their young stud receiver Puka Nacua and he flexed his skills once again this week, catching seven passes for 123 yards and his first touchdown reception of the season in Sunday's win over the Patriots.
Dealing with a knee injury for a large portion of the season so far, Nacua has not looked phased by the knee issue whasoever as he continues to contribute in a massive way whenever he is on the field. In just five games this year, Nacua has two games of over 100 yards and another with 98 receiving.
An absolute devastating receiver to guard for any cornerback or safety, Nacua finally found the end zone this week on a dime pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford that was dropped down the sideline for Nacua to chase after, slide, and make the catch.
"Oh yeah, trying to be able to be a part of the run game and try to outrun that corner," Nacua said. "Man, it wasn't great leverage, but Matthew put the ball up there and then just left the rest up to me being like, 'man, I got to get there to that ball', talking about the opportunities that we were going to have and especially as wide receivers when we get in the red zone. That was my first touchdown of the season so super excited for that, but also be like 'man every time you get in the red zone and you come away with six, it feels a lot better."
As Nacua began to get off the turf after his touchdown grab, he was very slow to get up, seemingly hurt from the impact with the ground as he dove for the ball. He would go into the blue medical tent, but was able to return to the field on the very next possession.
"Yeah, feeling all good," Nacua said. "Got some some nicks and bruises and stuff like that, maybe trying to catch my breath a little bit, but I felt good."
Nacua gave praise to his quarterback for putting in the position to make that play. Good receivers know that 99% of the time, their job cannot be completed without a sharp, accurate pass from the guy throwing them the ball. He couldn't have more confidence in Stafford's ability to do that.
"It feels best when he [Stafford] gets out there and you see that ball come out of his hand, you just trust it's going to be in the right spot," Nacua said. "I feel like it's something that I try to mention all the time is trying to be even better in my route position because you know he's going to put it in the one spot it can be. So, when you win a good route and you actually work the technique at the top of the route and you create separation, a great ball makes it look like seven yards of separation for a good route."
There was more than one Rams receiver to pop off for a triple-digit receiving yard day. Veteran wide out Cooper Kupp had six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns, including a 69-yard touchdown grab on a sneaky seam route that he cut right up the middle of the field to catch and score.
Nacua spoke on the importance of having a team captain and one of the most experienced players to succeed as he did and what it does for the rest of the team when they see Kupp doing his thing.
"I think it helps it helps everybody, the vibe, the mojo," Nacua said regarding Kupp's performance. "That's our leader that's our guy, so when number 10 [Kupp] is feeling great, it bleeds into everybody else. You see those two [Kupp and Stafford], there's a reason they call them nine and dime. So, it's fun to be able to go out there and watch. I turned around, I was running a scout route on the other side, I turn around and I see Cooper walking in [the end zone]. I put my hands up, walked straight to the sideline and I'm like 'hey, series don't get better than that."
The Rams will enjoy a long flight back to the west coast as they prepare for a tough NFC matchup at home on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-2). It will be another opportunity for Nacua to thrive in a big role. It will almost be required to knock off a blazing hot Eagles team.
