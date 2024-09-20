Rams News: Multiple 49ers Stars in Danger of Missing Matchup With LA
Before the start of the 2024-25 NFL season, the week three showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers was expected to be a highly anticipated matchup between NFC West rivals.
Unfortunately, after injuries that have hindered both teams, the game has lost a lot of its star power. A game expected to be full of household names will feature a number of new faces with an opportunity to make a name for themselves.
The 49ers head to SoFi stadium with a number of their star players being listed as out or questionable for their availability on Sunday. In the final injury report, San Francisco standouts Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, and Charvarius Ward could all be on the sideline during their Sunday afternoon game.
It was reported that 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffery will spend the next four weeks out after suffering a calf injury during training camp. To disappoint San Francisco fans even further, both Samuel and Kittle are likely out after it was announced that the Pro Bowl tight end will be listed as doubtful after an injury to his hamstring.
Samuel was listed as out in advance after he was non-participant in practice this week due a to calf injury suffered in the 49ers stunning loss at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings.
Bosa and Ward are listed as questionable this week, however, there is a chance that they will suit up on Saturday as both players were limited in practice on Friday. With another day of rest, these two key pieces to this 49ers defense could find themselves on the field.
In most instances Rams fans would feel confident heading a matchup where their rival could be down multiple stars, however, Los Angeles is going through more injuries than other teams in the National Football League.
The majority of the Rams' offensive line has been out of the lineup due to injury and things got even murkier after both star wide receivers are going to miss extended amounts of time as well. The losses of both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua have been less than ideal for Rams fans who had high expectations for a Super Bowl-contending season.
Sean McVay and Mattew Stafford are in for a grind this season as they attempt to salvage the season while attempting to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2011.
