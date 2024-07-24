Rams News: Aaron Donald Names All-Time Top 5 Defensive Tackles
Former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald recently named his top-five defensive tackles of all time, and included himself on the list. Donald named himself, John Randle, Casey Hampton, Warren Sapp, and La'Roi Glover as his top-five defensive tackles ever while appearing on The BrockCast with Michael Brockers.
Donald's list notably misses all-time great defensive tackles including Bob Lilly, Joe Greene, Randy White, Alan Page, and former Ram Merlin Olsen.
After going undrafted, Randle played for the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks, becoming a six-time first-team All-Pro during his Pro Football Hall of Fame career. He racked up double-digit sacks in nine different seasons, finishing his career with 137.5 total sacks.
Hampton played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, where Donald grew up, from 2001-12. Hampton's impact on the game does not show up well on the stat sheets, but he went down as a Steelers legend, making the Pittsburgh Steelers All-Time Team and the Pittsburgh Pro Football Hall of Fame. He also helped lead the Steelers to Super Bowl victories over the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.
Sapp easily made Donald's list and is widely considered one of the best to ever do it at his position. Sapp played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders, and was a four-time first-team All-Pro and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1999. He accumulated 96.5 sacks over his career, and led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win over the Raiders.
Glover bounced around the NFL to an extent, playing for the Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, and Rams. He put together his best season in 2000, leading the NFL in sacks and earning his lone first-team All-Pro honor. He was named to the 2000s NFL All-Decade Team.
Finally, Donald earns a spot on his own list as one of the greatest defensive players of all time and the most accomplished player on his list. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Donald made the Pro Bowl in every season of his career. He was additionally an eight-time first-team All-Pro, as well as a Super Bowl champion. He will undoubtedly earn a gold jacket and a bust in Canton in five years.
More Rams: Star Tight End Placed on PUP List